Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (67-63) against the Texas Rangers (73-56) at Target Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (8-10) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (6-6).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 51, or 60.7%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 51 of its 84 games, or 60.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 721 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule