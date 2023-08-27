The Minnesota Twins (67-63) will look for another big outing from a hitter on a roll against the Texas Rangers (73-56) on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field. Michael A. Taylor is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (8-10) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (6-6).

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (8-10) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.12 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 25 games.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.

Ober is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Ober will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

