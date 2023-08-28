Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .314 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.

In 43 of 61 games this season (70.5%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has an RBI in 20 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (59.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (21.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .278 AVG .347 .396 OBP .423 .417 SLG .579 9 XBH 16 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 27/21 K/BB 20/16 5 SB 8

Red Sox Pitching Rankings