Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (137) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.5% of his games this season (89 of 128), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 128), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 54 games this year (42.2%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (56 of 128), with two or more runs 15 times (11.7%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|65
|.263
|AVG
|.318
|.346
|OBP
|.396
|.438
|SLG
|.600
|23
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|36
|RBI
|61
|31/30
|K/BB
|41/33
|11
|SB
|14
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Sale (5-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty went five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
