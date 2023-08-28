The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .276 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this season (67.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (19.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .269 AVG .286 .347 OBP .375 .491 SLG .527 12 XBH 10 6 HR 6 17 RBI 18 37/13 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings