In the series opener on Monday, August 28, Jon Gray will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (73-57) as they square off against the New York Mets (60-71), who will counter with Tylor Megill. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.55 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (7-7, 5.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Rangers' matchup against the Mets but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Mets with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 51, or 60%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 32-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (60.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 1-6 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Mets have come away with 14 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-14 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Rangers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.