Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others in the Texas Rangers-New York Mets matchup at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 23 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 31-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 20th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 46th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 4.0 7 5 4 5 3 vs. Angels Aug. 16 7.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Giants Aug. 11 7.0 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 5.1 6 5 3 6 2 at Astros Jul. 24 5.0 7 6 6 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 150 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 59 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .278/.349/.461 slash line on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has collected 119 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .341/.406/.645 slash line on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 79 RBI (124 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He has a .255/.337/.470 slash line on the season.

Lindor will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Aug. 23 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 100 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 53 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .223/.326/.523 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

