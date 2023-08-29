The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .346 with 35 doubles, 24 home runs and 42 walks.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 48.9% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this year (46 of 88), with two or more runs 18 times (20.5%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 39 .364 AVG .325 .440 OBP .375 .733 SLG .554 37 XBH 22 16 HR 8 45 RBI 34 34/27 K/BB 34/15 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings