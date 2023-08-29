Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (14-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 25th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 24 6.0 6 3 2 6 2 vs. Royals Aug. 19 6.0 6 2 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 5.0 6 3 3 7 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 5.1 8 4 3 7 4 vs. Reds Aug. 1 6.0 9 5 4 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He has a .320/.366/.543 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a walk and eight RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 143 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 32 bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.339/.398 on the year.

Hoerner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 138 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.370/.455 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 103 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.311/.415 on the season.

Santana enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

