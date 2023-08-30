Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The favored Astros have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 10 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 53-39 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Houston has a 39-26 record (winning 60% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-63-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 41-27 24-20 49-38 47-43 26-15

