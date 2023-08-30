Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.520) and total hits (140) this season.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Tucker is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 91 of 130 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on 37 occasions (28.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.5% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (57 of 130), with two or more runs 15 times (11.5%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|67
|.263
|AVG
|.320
|.346
|OBP
|.400
|.438
|SLG
|.593
|23
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|36
|RBI
|61
|31/30
|K/BB
|42/35
|11
|SB
|15
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 176 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.56, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
