The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.520) and total hits (140) this season.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Tucker is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 91 of 130 games this year (70.0%), with more than one hit on 37 occasions (28.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.5% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year (57 of 130), with two or more runs 15 times (11.5%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 67 .263 AVG .320 .346 OBP .400 .438 SLG .593 23 XBH 33 8 HR 18 36 RBI 61 31/30 K/BB 42/35 11 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings