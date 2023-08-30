The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

In 74.2% of his 132 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 55 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 73 games this season (55.3%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .280 AVG .271 .349 OBP .346 .485 SLG .432 31 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 35/30 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

