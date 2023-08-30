The Texas Rangers will look to Mitch Garver for continued offensive production when they take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-150). A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 53-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.9% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Texas has a 29-15 record (winning 65.9% of its games).

The Rangers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has had an over/under set by bookmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-60-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 33-33 30-21 45-35 51-43 24-13

