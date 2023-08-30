Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 183 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .456.

The Rangers' .268 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (733 total).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.228).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Dunning enters this matchup with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Dunning has put up 18 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.