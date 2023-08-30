The Texas Rangers (75-57) and the New York Mets (60-73) will clash on Wednesday, August 30 at Citi Field, with Dane Dunning starting for the Rangers and Denyi Reyes taking the mound for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (+125). A 9.5-run over/under is listed for this game.

Rangers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 53 (60.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-15 record (winning 65.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Mets have come away with 14 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-6.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+130) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd

