Rangers vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 30
The Texas Rangers (75-57) are looking for Nate Lowe to extend an 11-game hitting streak against the New York Mets (60-73) on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citi Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-6) to the mound, while Denyi Reyes will take the ball for the Mets.
Rangers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- The Rangers' Dunning (9-6) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.42 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 28 games.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Dunning has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Denyi Reyes
- Reyes will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
