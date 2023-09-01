Justin Verlander will take the hill for the Houston Astros (77-58) on Friday, September 1 versus the New York Yankees (65-69), who will answer with Carlos Rodon. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +150. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (10-6, 3.06 ERA) vs Rodon - NYY (1-4, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Astros' game versus the Yankees but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (-185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to take down the Yankees with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.41.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 93 times this season and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have gone 20-10 (66.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (38.3%) in those contests.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.