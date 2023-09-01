Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees meet at Minute Maid Park on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (10-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

Verlander has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 27 5.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 6.0 5 0 0 9 1 at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2 vs. Angels Aug. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 7.0 7 2 2 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 97 RBI (140 total hits). He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashing .292/.375/.517 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 walks and 90 RBI (138 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.365/.449 on the year.

Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 136 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.339/.459 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.391/.613 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

