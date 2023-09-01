The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Red Sox.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while batting .313.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), with two or more RBI seven times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .278 AVG .343 .396 OBP .412 .417 SLG .591 9 XBH 19 3 HR 7 13 RBI 21 27/21 K/BB 23/16 5 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings