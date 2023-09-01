The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.356 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.

In 15% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has an RBI in 55 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 74 games this season (55.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .280 AVG .270 .349 OBP .344 .485 SLG .428 31 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 35/30 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings