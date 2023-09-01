On Friday, September 1 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (75-58) host the Minnesota Twins (69-65) at Globe Life Field. Max Scherzer will get the nod for the Rangers, while Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Twins.

The Twins are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-155). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 88 times and won 53, or 60.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 27-16 record (winning 62.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (38.1%) in those games.

The Twins have a mark of 3-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 3rd

