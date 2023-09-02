Astros vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
Kyle Tucker is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Houston Astros (77-59) prep for the New York Yankees (66-69) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (10-9, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (4-8, 6.64 ERA).
Astros vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-9, 4.53 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (4-8, 6.64 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- Brown (10-9) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 25 games.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Brown has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Hunter Brown vs. Yankees
- The Yankees have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 1004 hits, 29th in baseball, with 194 home runs (fourth in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 5-for-22 with two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- The Yankees are sending Severino (4-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing batters.
- Severino is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Severino will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.
- He is looking to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.
Luis Severino vs. Astros
- The opposing Astros offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1200 total hits and fifth in MLB play with 685 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and are ninth in all of MLB with 178 home runs.
- In four innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Severino has an 11.25 ERA and a 2 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .294.
