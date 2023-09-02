The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) will look to upset the Baylor Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Texas State matchup.

Baylor vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Baylor went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

The Bears won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Texas State put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Bobcats were an underdog by 27.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

