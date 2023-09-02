Chas McCormick vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .435 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 59 of 91 games this year (64.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.7%).
- He has gone deep in 16 games this year (17.6%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (34.1%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (19.8%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.307
|AVG
|.257
|.378
|OBP
|.350
|.575
|SLG
|.456
|20
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|48/15
|K/BB
|50/19
|9
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Severino (4-8 with a 6.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
