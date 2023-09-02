Kyle Tucker vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Yankees.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 141 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 92 of 132 games this year (69.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 24 of them (18.2%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has an RBI in 55 of 132 games this year, with multiple RBI in 27 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.316
|.345
|OBP
|.400
|.439
|SLG
|.586
|24
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|18
|37
|RBI
|61
|33/30
|K/BB
|42/37
|11
|SB
|15
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (4-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
