On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .258 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

In 61.5% of his 117 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (37 of 117), with more than one RBI 13 times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 63 .258 AVG .258 .294 OBP .302 .438 SLG .399 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 28 51/9 K/BB 50/16 6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings