Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .258 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 61.5% of his 117 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (9.4%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (37 of 117), with more than one RBI 13 times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|63
|.258
|AVG
|.258
|.294
|OBP
|.302
|.438
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|28
|51/9
|K/BB
|50/16
|6
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.50, with 3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
