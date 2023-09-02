Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .269 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (40 of 61), with multiple hits 14 times (23.0%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (19.7%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (37.7%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.278
|.339
|OBP
|.381
|.477
|SLG
|.536
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|38/13
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Keuchel makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.