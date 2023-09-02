The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the California Golden Bears (0-0). A 54-point over/under is set for the game.

With 429.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked 23rd-worst in the FBS, Cal had to rely on its 89th-ranked offense (364.6 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 24th-worst in the FBS last season (31.7 points allowed per game), North Texas put up better results on offense, ranking 28th in the FBS by averaging 33.8 points per game.

North Texas vs. Cal Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Denton, Texas

Venue: Apogee Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Cal vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cal -6.5 -110 -110 54 -110 -110 -275 +210

Week 1 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Mean Green were an underdog by 6.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

North Texas games hit the over nine out of 14 times last year.

Last season, North Texas won two out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, North Texas won two of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Austin Aune last season compiled 3,547 passing yards with 33 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 56.7% completion percentage.

Aune also provided value with his legs, rushing for 52 yards (1.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

As part of the ground attack, Ikaika Ragsdale scampered for 755 yards and seven touchdowns on 5.3 YPC.

The passing game was also helped by the receiving ability of Ragsdale, who caught 19 balls (on 24 targets) for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

In 14 games last season, Jyaire Shorter converted 55 targets into 23 catches, 628 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Ayo Adeyi rushed for 807 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the ground attack.

On defense KD Davis, who was on the field for 14 games, recorded 88 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

With 45 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 14 games, Mazin Richards was a big player on defense last year.

Larry Nixon III was on the field for 14 games and delivered 64 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

Deshawn Gaddie was a significant player on D last season, with 47 tackles.

