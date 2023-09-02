North Texas vs. Cal: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The North Texas Mean Green (0-0) will look to upset the California Golden Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Golden Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
North Texas vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-6.5)
|54.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Cal (-6.5)
|54
|-258
|+210
|FanDuel
|Cal (-6.5)
|54.5
|-255
|+205
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+180
|-222
|Tipico
|Cal (-7)
|-
|-260
|+210
North Texas vs. Cal Betting Trends
- North Texas compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Mean Green covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Cal won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Golden Bears were favored by 6.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
