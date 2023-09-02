The Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) meet a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium.

On offense, Texas Southern ranked 93rd in the FCS with 329.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd in total defense (355.4 yards allowed per contest). Prairie View A&M totaled 351.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 79th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranked 35th, allowing 339.4 yards per game.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics (2022)

Prairie View A&M Texas Southern 351.4 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (89th) 339.4 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.4 (45th) 205.2 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (49th) 146.2 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.3 (112th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Trazon Connley averaged 134.2 passing yards per outing and completed 12 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 552 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns.

Jaden Stewart racked up six rushing touchdowns on 55.4 yards per game last season.

Jailon Howard averaged 30.5 receiving yards and grabbed three receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Chris Herron caught 22 passes last season on his way to 286 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ty Holden hauled in 15 passes on his way to 164 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Body put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,742 yards (158.4 yards per game), going 141-for-248 (56.9% completion percentage), 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was a factor in the running game as well, with 557 rushing yards on 116 carries, four rushing TDs, and averaging 50.6 yards per game.

LaDarius Owens put up 509 rushing yards on 108 carries and four touchdowns last season.

Derrick Morton collected 36 receptions for 571 yards and one touchdown last year. He was targeted 34 times, and averaged 51.9 yards per game.

AJ Bennett tacked on 244 yards on 19 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 24.4 receiving yards per game.

Travis Achane reeled in 23 passes on 21 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns, compiling 16.5 receiving yards per game.

