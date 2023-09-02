The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh-best in baseball with 185 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (739 total).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn

