How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh-best in baseball with 185 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (739 total).
- The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Montgomery will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
