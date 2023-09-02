In the contest between the SMU Mustangs and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Mustangs to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Looking to bet on SMU vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-20.5) Over (66.5) SMU 47, Louisiana Tech 23

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

SMU Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs have a 91.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs went 5-8-0 ATS last season.

SMU failed to notch a win ATS (0-1) as at least 20.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Mustangs games.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 0.2 higher than the average total in SMU games last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 12.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulldogs have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for Louisiana Tech games this year is 9.0 less points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Bulldogs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 37.2 33.8 42.8 35.8 34 33.5 Louisiana Tech 29 37.9 40.2 30.2 21 43.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.