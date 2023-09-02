The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

TCU put together a 10-4-1 ATS record last year.

The Horned Frogs covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Colorado covered just twice in 12 matchups with a spread last year.

The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.