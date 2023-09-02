The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. An over/under of 64 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

TCU went 10-4-1 ATS last season.

The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last year.

The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

