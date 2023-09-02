Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will play host to the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Tennessee won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

The Volunteers were favored by 28 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.

Virginia won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

