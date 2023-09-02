According to our computer projection model, the Texas A&M Aggies will take down the New Mexico Lobos when the two teams match up at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+38.5) Under (49) Texas A&M 35, New Mexico 7

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this matchup.

The Aggies put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of Aggies games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Texas A&M games last season was 49.4, 0.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

New Mexico Betting Info (2022)

The Lobos have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Lobos went 3-8-1 ATS last year.

Last season, six Lobos games hit the over.

Games involving New Mexico last year averaged 40.0 points per game, a 9.0-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Lobos 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 22.8 21.2 24.6 17.7 19.5 27.3 New Mexico 13.1 26 19.2 23.8 7 28.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.