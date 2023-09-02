When the Texas Longhorns match up with the Rice Owls at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our computer model predicts the Longhorns will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Texas vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-35.5) Toss Up (58.5) Texas 48, Rice 9

Texas Betting Info (2022)

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

The Longhorns put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas covered every time (1-0) as a 35.5-point or higher favorite last season.

A total of six of Longhorns games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Texas games last season was 60.2, 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rice Betting Info (2022)

The Owls have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Owls games hit the over nine out of 13 times last year.

Games involving Rice last year averaged 54.7 points per game, a 3.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Longhorns vs. Owls 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.5 21.6 31.7 19.3 39.3 29.8 Rice 25.2 34.2 30 30.3 20.7 37.3

