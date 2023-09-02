The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) play the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas Tech compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last year.

The Red Raiders won their only game last season when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Wyoming put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 14-point underdogs last season, the Cowboys had an ATS record of 3-2.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

