UTSA vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) face the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.
UTSA vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-2)
|59.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|UTSA (-1.5)
|60
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-1.5)
|59.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+105
|-125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|UTSA (-2)
|-
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends
- UTSA won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- Houston covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|UTSA
|To Win the AAC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.