The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) square off against the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Fox Sports 1

Houston, Texas

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites last season, the Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6.

Houston put together a 5-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

