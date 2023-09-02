Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .279 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 10 walks.

In 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.4% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .318 AVG .240 .335 OBP .271 .610 SLG .435 21 XBH 16 12 HR 7 28 RBI 21 28/3 K/BB 30/7 0 SB 0

