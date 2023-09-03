Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 153 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .201.

Smith has had a hit in 25 of 61 games this season (41.0%), including multiple hits four times (6.6%).

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (11.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 17 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Other Rangers Players vs the Twins

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .159 AVG .233 .293 OBP .340 .238 SLG .384 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 22/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

