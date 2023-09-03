The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .260.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (73 of 118), with more than one hit 30 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has had an RBI in 38 games this season (32.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 63 .263 AVG .258 .298 OBP .302 .439 SLG .399 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 31 RBI 28 51/9 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings