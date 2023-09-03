Michael Brantley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Brantley (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate (2022)
- Brantley hit .288 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
- In 76.6% of his games last season (49 of 64), Brantley had a base hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 7.8% of his games last year (five of 64), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Brantley drove in a run in 17 of 64 games last year (26.6%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.4%).
- He scored a run in 24 of 64 games last year (37.5%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.315
|AVG
|.265
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.459
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|14/14
|K/BB
|16/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Yankees pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combined to allow 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- King makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 43 games this season. Opponents have a .217 batting average against him.
