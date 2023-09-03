Nate Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .280 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 76 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.1% of his 134 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has an RBI in 49 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (44.8%), including 16 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .291 AVG .270 .373 OBP .372 .496 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 71/33 K/BB 64/43 0 SB 0

