One game after scoring 40 points in a 110-100 win over the Fever, Satou Sabally will lead the Dallas Wings (20-16) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (11-25). The matchup is on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Fever matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-9.5) 170.5 -575 +425
BetMGM Wings (-9.5) 169.5 -550 +400
PointsBet Wings (-9.5) 169.5 -550 +350
Tipico Wings (-9.5) 169.5 -500 +350

Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
  • The Fever have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has been favored by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana has an ATS record of 5-2.
  • In the Wings' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total 17 out of 35 times this season.

