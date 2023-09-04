Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .247 with 25 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.
- He ranks 104th in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 83 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 30 of them (22.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 57 games this season (43.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 25 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.279
|AVG
|.216
|.363
|OBP
|.290
|.611
|SLG
|.394
|35
|XBH
|24
|23
|HR
|11
|59
|RBI
|41
|70/29
|K/BB
|87/27
|3
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- France (10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.