The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.458 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 56th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 88 of 137 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (29.2%).

Looking at the 137 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (16.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 56 games this year (40.9%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.9% of his games this year (67 of 137), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 68 .273 AVG .260 .375 OBP .355 .423 SLG .466 18 XBH 30 9 HR 13 39 RBI 51 34/39 K/BB 45/38 4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings