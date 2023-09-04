Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-60) squaring off against the Houston Astros (77-61) at 4:05 PM ET (on September 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound, while J.P. France (10-5) will answer the bell for the Astros.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
- The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win 20 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (690 total, five per game).
- The Astros have the seventh-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|J.P. France vs Brayan Bello
|August 30
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Framber Valdez vs Kutter Crawford
|September 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Justin Verlander vs Carlos Rodón
|September 2
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|September 3
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Cristian Javier vs Michael King
|September 4
|@ Rangers
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney
|September 5
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Dane Dunning
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|-
|J.P. France vs Rich Hill
