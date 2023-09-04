Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .558 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 127 hits and an OBP of .402 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has gotten at least one hit in 78.5% of his games this season (73 of 93), with multiple hits 38 times (40.9%).

He has homered in 25 games this year (26.9%), homering in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 45 games this year (48.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (19.4%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 41 .353 AVG .322 .427 OBP .373 .711 SLG .557 38 XBH 23 17 HR 9 46 RBI 35 35/27 K/BB 35/16 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings